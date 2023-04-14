Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport will reopen Friday morning

FORT LAUDERDALE - It looks like the reopening of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday morning is a "go."

The airport posted the opening on Twitter just before 8 a.m.

#Travel Alert ( Update No. 9): Airline operations at #FLL are set to begin at 9AM, Friday, April 14, 2023. Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for updated flight times BEFORE coming to the airport. Thanks for your patience as we work to restore normal operations. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) April 14, 2023

The airport has been closed since Wednesday after rainfall from the past couple of days completely inundated the runway and tarmac. That kept planes grounded, forcing the cancelation of hundreds of flights.

The airport's director said there was so much debris in the water it made it unsafe to move the airplanes.

On Thursday, airport officials moved the estimated opening time from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. so they could do some final daylight inspections to make sure the airfield is ready to resume operations.

Broward Mayor Lamar Fisher made it very clear that no plane will take off unless it's safe to do so.

Travelers stuck inside the airport slept on floors and used their suitcases as pillows. Many said they were hopeful they would be on their way soon.

"We're hopeful that we'll take off because we looked at other flights and there's nothing else available," said one woman.

According to Flight Aware flight tracking data, more than 230 flights at the airport have been canceled for Friday. This is on top of the nearly 900 flights canceled on Wednesday and Thursday.