Fort Lauderdale updates storm recovery efforts, FEMA assessing damage

MIAMI - After a couple of days of sun, and very little rain, Fort Lauderdale continues to dry out.

On Wednesday, city officials said flooding was no longer impacting homes or streets, and crews were continuing to remove nuisance flooding in impacted areas. They added that there were 17 vactor/pump trucks operating.

City Hall remains closed due to the damage it sustained as a result of the stormy weather. Severe flooding caused extensive damage to electrical and HVAC systems. Auxiliary generators were being used to keep the lights and A/C on. However, it's costing about $175,000 a day to keep the building operational, which was determined to be neither practical nor sustainable. The city's commission agreed to relocate staff to other locations and develop a strategy for a new City Hall at a future meeting.

Because of the damage to City Hall, email communication to city staff remains spotty. Residents who need assistance should call the city's Customer Service Center at (954) 828-8000. It's open 24/7.

FEMA crews are on the ground performing preliminary damage assessments. These will determine what, if any, federal assistance may be made available for impacted residents.

On Wednesday morning, Fort Lauderdale officials said more than 700 homes have met FEMA requirements for severe damage from flooding. The city needed at least 400 to meet that criterion.

The city said debris trucks are operating in all areas affected. Residents should expect the trucks to make several passes through the neighborhood before completion.

The city's comfort stations at Shirley Small Park, 1230 SW 34th Avenue, and Broward County Fleet Service Center, 2515 SW 4th Avenue, are still open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There those in need will find water, food, restrooms, charging stations, and shower facilities.

At New Hope Missionary Baptist Church (1321 NW 6th Street), water and food is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city urges all residents to be aware that scams and fraud often take place following an emergency. The state has sent representatives from its Disaster Fraud Strike Team to educate residents and assist them. They will be deploying to the hard-hit areas to speak with residents.

Anyone who gets a phone call about an insurance claim or policy, should not give out any personal information or agree to any payment until they can independently verify that the call is legitimate.