Fort Lauderdale church sustains fire damage; cause under investigation

FORT LAUDERDALE — A church sustained fire damage after flames burned through its sanctuary on Saturday night.

Around 7 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a reported commercial fire in the area of 915 NW 12th Avenue. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the second floor of a large church and immediately entered the building to find the main body of the fire to extinguish. A second alarm was requested to quickly mitigate the incident, FLFR told CBS News Miami.

According to FLFR, the majority of the fire damage was contained to the sanctuary area of the church; however, smoke did extend throughout the entire building. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.