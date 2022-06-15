Watch CBS News
Fort Lauderdale building evacuated after construction crew strikes gas line

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Fort Lauderdale building is being evacuated after a construction crew struck a 6" gas line Wednesday morning. 

It happened at 1891 SE 17th Street. 

Officials said a nearby building was being evacuated as a precaution and 17th Street westbound had been closed.

Officials were asking drivers to seek alternative routes.   

