Fort Lauderdale building evacuated after construction crew strikes gas line
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Fort Lauderdale building is being evacuated after a construction crew struck a 6" gas line Wednesday morning.
It happened at 1891 SE 17th Street.
Officials said a nearby building was being evacuated as a precaution and 17th Street westbound had been closed.
Officials were asking drivers to seek alternative routes.
