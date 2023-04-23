Fort Lauderdale barber cuts hair while also working to help those in need

Fort Lauderdale barber uses his beard to help the homeless

FORT LAUDERDALE -- There's something about getting a fresh cut that just makes a man feel brand new.

Bu one South Florida barber who is behind the chair has been using his clippers to make a difference through his Backpack Barber Foundation.

Greg Young, founder of Backpack Barber Foundation, servicing a customer recently. CBS News Miami

"We created this organization in 2018 when I hit the streets with a backpack and some hygiene items to help uplift those who are experiencing homelessness," said Greg Young, founder of Backpack Barber Foundation. "Because I once experienced homelessness on and off throughout my childhood into my early adulthood."

Young lives in Fort Lauderdale and has made it his life mission to help those who are struggling with addiction and homelessness -- challenges he knows about all too well.

"I battled incarceration over 15 times and July 7, 2013 I walked up to the rooms of Alcoholics Anonymous and I've been sober ever since," he said.

Using his life experiences, and his clippers, he goes into the streets of South Florida, offering free haircuts and conversations of hope to those in need.

And his work hasn't gone unnoticed.

"Wahl is on a mission to make the world a bearder place," said Justin Patricoff, tour manager of Wahl Home Products. "We're looking for guys with great facial hair doing good in their communities. For every few trim we do here at the mobile barbershop, Wahl will donate $100 to Greg's foundation."

Men from all walks of life showed up to Saturday's event, hoping to raise as much money as possible for Young's mission. More than 50 men received a cut and Wahl donated a $5,000 check to the Backpack Barber Foundation.

"When I'm cutting the homeless and they get up and they feel refreshed, and they feel brand new, it's a great feeling," Young said. "When you lift somebody up and give them hope and dignity back, it goes a long way."

Young says he'll use that money to continue making a difference, and has this message to those who are going through challenging times.

"If nobody today tells you they love you, Greg the barber loves you baby!," Young said. "Peace, stay blessed y'all."

If you're interested in donating to Young's foundation or working as a volunteer, you can reach out to him on social media at the Backpack Barber Foundation.