Fort Lauderdale airport resumes operations after security scare, evacuation

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE --  Authorities on Sunday ordered a temporary evacuation of the upper-level check-in area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport because of a security-related police investigation, according to an official tweet by the airport.

According to the Broward Sheriff's office, around 10:30 a.m. a call was received reporting a suspicious unattended bag at Terminal 1. 

Officials have announced on Twitter, shortly before 1 p.m., that areas of the upper level of T1 and the upper-level entrance to the airport are reopened and operations are returning to normal.

According to an official tweet, the upper- level road to Terminal 1 was closed due to the investigation around 12 p.m. 

twitter.jpg

Passengers with plans to travel through Terminal 1 were advised to contact their respective airlines to obtain the most up-to-date information regarding their flight status. 

For drop-offs at Terminal 1, travelers were told to use the lower-level area.

