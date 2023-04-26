Fort Lauderdale Air Show takes to the sky this weekend

FORT LAUDERDALE - The 2023 Fort Lauderdale Air Show will take to the skies this weekend over Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the event. The pilots in their F-18 Super Hornets will perform a combination of formation and solo maneuvers in a showstopping demonstration.

Also scheduled to perform are the U.S. Air Force's F-22 Raptor Demo Team, the U.S. Navy's F-35C Lightning II Demo Team, the Red Bull Helicopter and Red Bull Air Force, the SOCOM Para-Commandos, as well as aerobatic pilots Kirby Chambliss and Michael Goulian.

The show kicks off around 11:45 a.m. and ends around 3:00 p.m. on both days. The show center is at Birch State Park.

According to organizers, those watching the show are not allowed to set up chairs on A1A. There are free public locations north and south of the show center and tickets are still available for the premium Drop Zone and Flight Line Club areas.

The Drop Zone Beach opens at 9 a.m. and the Flight Line Club beach area will open at 10 a.m.

For those planning to watch the show from a boat, the U.S. Coast Guard has established a Safety Zone to both keep non-essential personnel clear of the aerobatic box and to keep boat anchors from damaging the coral reefs offshore. Viewing is permitted on the eastern side of the zone which extends for four miles.

If you are driving to the event, there are three public parking locations on the beach:

Fort Lauderdale Beach Park (700 Seabreeze Boulevard)

North Beach (east side of A1A from N.E. 13th Street to N.E. 18th Street)

North Beach (south end - east and west side from Sunrise Boulevard to N.E. 13th Street)

State Road A1A will be closed on Saturday and Sunday from north of the Sunrise Blvd. intersection to 19th Street from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Sunrise/A1A intersection will remain open but due to traffic congestion in that area it is recommended you avoid it.