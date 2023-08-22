Former US Rep. Debbie Murcasel-Powell to challenge Rick Scott for Senate seat

MIAMI - Former US Congresswoman Debbie Murcasel-Powell has announced that she is running for the US Senate in 2024 against Rick Scott.

She made the announcement Tuesday morning on a website she launched.

According to the campaign website, Murcasel-Powell decided to challenge Scott "because our democracy, our economy and our rights are all on the line - and Senator Rick Scott has failed Floridians."

It notes that Florida is one of the least affordable states in the nation and "Senator Rick Scott wants to raise taxes on families and end Social Security and Medicare coverage."

"As someone who takes care of her elderly mother, Debbie will always fight to protect Medicare, Social Security and access to quality, affordable healthcare," according to the website.

It also notes that Scott has pushed for a nationwide abortion ban and he's "working to take the rights away of women and their families."

Murcasel-Powell, a Democrat, won a seat in Congress in 2018 and represented the 26th Congressional District, which includes Monroe County and part of Miami-Dade County.

She was the first South American immigrant member of Congress. She sat on the Judiciary Committee as well as the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

She lost the seat to former Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez in 2020.