Former Sweetwater commissioner Sophia Lacayo faces campaign-finance charges

Former Sweetwater commissioner Sophia Lacayo faces campaign-finance charges
MIAMI - Former Sweetwater commissioner Sophia Lacayo was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges alleging campaign-finance violations.

Lacayo, 45, was arrested Tuesday on multiple counts related to campaign-finance laws, as first reported by CBS News Miami's partner the Miami Herald.

This investigation is being conducted by the State Attorney's Office Task Force.                                                                    
Bond was set at $14,500.

Back in 2020, Lacayo was charged with one count of perjury.

Officials say Lacayo, who was elected in May 2019, did not actually reside within the city limits, a requirement of the City Charter in order to run for office.

The office of the Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said at the time that Lacayo was not truthful when she filled out her affidavit of residency.

Lacayo agreed to resign as part of her plea agreement and did not serve jail time. 

First published on July 25, 2023 / 10:07 PM

