Former Senator Annette Tadeo running for chair of Florida Democratic Party

Former Sen. Annette Taddeo running for chair of Florida Democratic Party

MIAMI - Former state Senator Annette Tadeo is running to become the new chair of the Florida Democratic Party.

"Our party is at a critical, critical juncture and we must pave a new way forward together. We must completely rebuild and reimagine our party from the bottom up," she said in a video statement.

Taddeo, who made a brief run for governor before losing a congressional race last year, would replace former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz who resigned earlier this month.

She said she will work to rebuild the party's grassroots infrastructure and regain a voter registration advantage.

In the last two years, Florida Republican voters outnumbered registered state Democrats for the first time in state history.