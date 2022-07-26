Watch CBS News
Former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette arrested on Miami Beach

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was arrested on drug charges in Miami Beach.

Arnette, who is now a free agent, was pulled over by police just before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Collins Avenue. One of the officer's recognized him from a traffic stop the day before where he was cited for driving with a suspended license.

During the second stop, Arnette was arrested for knowingly driving with a suspended license. A search of Arnette uncovered a small baggie in his pants pocket with a white powdery substance that appeared to be cocaine, according to police. Officers also reportedly found a straw that had been cut down, common for cocaine usage.

In addition to driving with a suspended license, Arnette was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

First published on July 26, 2022 / 12:46 PM

