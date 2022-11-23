Former pro boxer Azea Agustama threatened to shoot up Miami gym, police say

MIAMI - A former pro boxer was arrested after he reportedly threatened to shoot up a Miami gym.

On November 11th, Azea Agustama, who worked as a trainer, had his membership revoked at BOXR Gym, 1310 NE First Ave, after he got into an argument with someone there, according to his arrest report. The 39-year-old was issued a trespass warning.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, he called the police and returned to the gym to pick up his personal belongings.

He also "made multiple electronic threats to kill or do bodily harm with a firearm on social media posts via Instagram," according to the arrest report.

One of the posts displayed a picture of Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz. In the caption, he wrote that he was considering killing one person at the gym who said he had "touched a girl" and several other people because he was kicked out.

He also sent a message to someone at the gym with the picture of a person who he said would be "first when I get my gun or with something else first (RIP)," according to the report.

Tuesday afternoon, Agustama paid a deposit of $150 to purchase an AK-47 at Auto Pawn & Jewelry in Opa-locka.

Police were made aware of the threats and took Agustama into custody around 4 p.m.

He's been charged with making written threats to commit a mass shooting and written threats to do bodily harm.

Agustama was born in Haiti and moved to the US as a young boy, graduating from North Miami Beach High. By age 15, he'd started winning titles around the state and world, building a 60-10 amateur record with the Hollywood Police Athletic League boxing team, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

Agustama competed in the 2008 Olympics in China for Haiti. He also scored 18 wins as a professional boxer in the mid-2010s.