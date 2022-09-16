Watch CBS News
Local News

Report: Former President Trump wanted to trade Puerto Rico for Greenland

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Former President Trump suggested to his aides that the United States could trade Puerto Rico to Denmark for Greenland while he was president, according to a book by two journalists on a report from The Hill. 

Two journalists revealed that in their book, "The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021."

To read the full article, click here. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 9:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.