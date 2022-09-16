Report: Former President Trump wanted to trade Puerto Rico for Greenland
MIAMI - Former President Trump suggested to his aides that the United States could trade Puerto Rico to Denmark for Greenland while he was president, according to a book by two journalists on a report from The Hill.
Two journalists revealed that in their book, "The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021."
