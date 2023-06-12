Former President Trump calls federal probe of handling of sensitive documents a "witch hunt"

Former President Trump denies any wrong doing after federal indictment

Former President Trump denies any wrong doing after federal indictment

MIAMI - On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump will appear in Miami federal court after becoming the first former president to face federal charges.

It all stems from the Department of Justice's probe into his handling of sensitive and classified material after leaving office. Trump again denied any wrongdoing while on the campaign trail.

"The documents, the whole thing is a witch hunt," he said Saturday.

Over the weekend, Trump continued to defend himself while campaigning in Georgia and North Carolina after the Department of Justice unsealed the 37-count indictment against him. The charges, which are connected to his keeping of sensitive materials at his Mar-a-Lago home, include willful retention of national defense information and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

The indictment has divided prominent Republicans.

"This idea of presenting Trump as the victim of a witch hunt is ridiculous," said former Attorney General Bill Barr on Sunday.

"Most Republicans believe that the law is used as a weapon against Donald Trump," said Sen. Lindsey Graham.

A new CBS News Poll shows 76 percent of likely GOP voters said their biggest concern was that the indictment was politically motivated.

"We encourage Mr. Trump's supporters and his critics to let this case proceed peacefully," said Democratic majority leader Sen Chuck Schumer

Trump said he plans to speak from his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club Tuesday evening after his arraignment.

Protests are expected in Miami around the timing of the former president's arraignment. That new CBS News poll of likely GOP voters also found that 61 percent of them said they would vote for Trump if the election were held today.