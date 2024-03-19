Former Penguins player Konstantin Koltsov dead at the age of 42

Former Penguins player Konstantin Koltsov dies Former Penguins player Konstantin Koltsov dies 00:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Penguins forward Konstantin Koltsov has died at the age of 42.

Koltsov played three seasons with the Penguins in the early 2000's and was known for how fast he could skate while on the ice.

After leaving the NHL, Koltsov played overseas with Salavat Yulaev in the KHL and recently became an assistant coach with the team.

The team released a statement confirming his death.

Koltsov was 42 years old. Police said, according to the Associated Press, that the death was an apparent suicide and no foul play was suspected.