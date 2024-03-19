Watch CBS News
Sports

Former Penguins player Konstantin Koltsov dead at the age of 42

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Former Penguins player Konstantin Koltsov dies
Former Penguins player Konstantin Koltsov dies 00:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Penguins forward Konstantin Koltsov has died at the age of 42.

Koltsov played three seasons with the Penguins in the early 2000's and was known for how fast he could skate while on the ice. 

After leaving the NHL, Koltsov played overseas with Salavat Yulaev in the KHL and recently became an assistant coach with the team.

The team released a statement confirming his death. 

Koltsov was 42 years old. Police said, according to the Associated Press, that the death was an apparent suicide and no foul play was suspected.

Mike Darnay
238700695-10102115172000875-2846252720336865635-n.jpg

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 2:29 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.