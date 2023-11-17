Former Opa-locka police officer Keondra Weekes is accused of credit card fraud

MIAMI - A former Opa-locka police officer was arrested after she reportedly committed credit card fraud.

Keondra Weekes, 33, is charged with third degree grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

After she was fired by the department in July 2022, Weekes turned in her assigned equipment but reportedly did not return her department-issued credit card.

When the Opa-Locka police department noted charges on the card, they called in the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate. They found Weekes reportedly made more than 100 transactions at various gas stations totaling more than $8,000 in a five-month period.

"Weekes took advantage of a privilege that was revoked from her when she was terminated. Law enforcement officers take an oath and although Weekes no longer works for the department, FDLE still takes the violation seriously and will ensure justice is served," said FDLE Miami Special Agent in Charge Felipe Williams in a statement.

Weekes was arrested and taken to the Broward County Jail where she is being held without bond.