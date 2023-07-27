Former Olympian waited years for diagnosis, now must wait for potential treatment plan

MIAMI - We've all been there. In need of a doctor's appointment – and told we have to wait for months. But what are you supposed to do if waiting months is too long?

On Tuesday afternoon, CBS News Miami's Joe Gorchow noticed Ronnie Holassie hunched over nearly the entire time while washing cars in our parking lot. He's a two-time Olympian marathon runner for those who do not recognize the name.

Checking in to see if he was okay, thinking maybe he was exhausted by the heat, we learned that doctors recently told him he has a rare condition, Functional Neurological Disorder.

As he hopes to heal, he must wait months before seeing a specialist to devise a treatment plan.

"I cannot just stand up straight," said Holassie.

Ronnie Holassie spends his days washing cars. He takes his business on the road daily. He invited us to one of his early morning stops.

While he worked, it became clear he had difficulty standing straight. A crushing feeling for the 52-year-old who once stood tall, conquering the track.

"I used to run around 120 miles a week, and now I can hardly walk," said Holassie.

His feet earned him numerous medals from marathon races, recognition in local papers, and the opportunity to represent his home nation, Trinidad & Tobago, in the 1996 and 2000 Olympics.

"I could remember that like it was yesterday, that moment was very special," shared Holassie.

But he last wore a pair of running shoes to run competitively in 2017.

"I was running very low, and people were like, what's wrong with you," said Holassie. "Nobody knew. Even the doctors. I went to all the doctors."

Nearly five years raced by without answers.

His 15-year-old son Jeremiah always felt his dad's pain.

"I couldn't imagine going through something he's going through," said the younger Holassie. "I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy."

Gorchow asked Holassie: "What conversations have you had with your son about the condition, and how do you manage those moments?

Holassie paused for several seconds as teardrops slowly fell down his cheeks.

"I really never had a conversation with him about it, but I know he's worried," shared a tearful Holassie. "He is worried about me."

Until two months ago, in May, a specialist told Holassie he suffered from a rare condition, Functional Neurological Disorder.

"No control or ability to speak clearly," said Holassie.

The Mayo Clinic's website said, "This disorder affects your movement or your senses, such as the ability to walk, swallow, see or hear... [and] you can't intentionally produce or control your symptoms."

Holassie waited years for a diagnosis and now must wait until late October for a potential treatment plan.

"Some specialties are a little more challenging to get patients into," said Dr. Warren Sturman.

Dr. Sturman is a primary care physician at Broward Health. He says always consult your primary care doctor to see how they can help if there are delays in getting an appointment.

"Oftentimes, when we make a phone call for a specialist is booked solid, they'll make room," said Dr. Sturman. "We can at least make a phone call, get some advice, talk 1 to 1 with the specialist, and do treatment that could tide you over until you get in to see them."

The other advice is to get on a cancellation list and stay persistent in being seen.

The Mayo Clinic's website says this of Holassie's rare condition: "Early diagnosis and treatment, especially education about the condition, can help with recovery."

Back in Holassie's home, Jeremiah shows us one of the large framed photos of years earlier, when he was a little boy, holding his dad's hand on the track.

"It was one of my favorite moments of me and my dad," said Jeremiah. "I remember it like it was yesterday. Remember my dad finishing his race, and he just picked me up out of the stands, and he said, come with me, and we just ran together down the line."

Father and son hope to create many more like it.

"I love him so much," said Jeremiah.

"He means everything to me," said Holassie. "I work hard for him."