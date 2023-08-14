Former Miami Mayor's Aide Rene Pedrosa to be sentenced on federal charges including child pornography

MIAMI - Two years after his arrest Rene Pedrosa, a former aide to Mayor Francis Suarez, will be sentenced on several charges including child pornography.

Pedrosa, who is also a long-time television reporter, met a teen on social media and invited him to his office for a job interview, according to police. The arrest report said Pedrosa kissed and fondled the teen during that meeting.

"The defendant stopped, grabbed the victim's hand, kissed (victim) on (victim's) lips and grabbed (victim's) buttocks over the clothing," according to the report.

Pedrosa is also accused of sending him lewd pictures and asking for pictures in return.

The FBI conducted the investigation.

Federal investigators obtained text messages showing that Pedrosa invited the victim to his home for sex and the teen said no, reminding Pedrosa that he was a minor.

Mayor Suarez responded after the arrest and said his thoughts were with the victim and he hoped the matter was handled to the full extent of the law.

In May, Pedrosa pleaded guilty to four charges including promoting the sexual performance of a child, computer pornography, and battery. He faces up to 20 years in prison.