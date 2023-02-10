Former Massage Envy employee accused of inappropriately touching customer

FORT LAUDERDALE - A former employee of a Massage Envy in Hollywood is accused of inappropriately touching a woman during a session.

The woman said she arrived for the appointment on time on January 27th, 2021, and then removed her clothes, except her underwear, for the massage.

According to the woman, everything was normal for the first 45 minutes but then the man administering it, 35-year-old Danis Delgado, asked if he could massage her inner thigh. The woman said yes.

It was then, she said, things got weird. She said his hand moved closer to her private parts and at one point he reportedly fondled her under her underwear.

"The victim stated she felt frozen and could not believe what was happening," according to Delgado's arrest form.

When Delgado reportedly asked the woman if she liked it, she said she replied that she had a boyfriend and he stopped.

He then reportedly pulled her underwear down, made comments about her private parts, and continued to touch them. The woman said she told Delgado she was good and wanted to leave.

"The victim stated Danis then massaged her breasts for a few seconds and then Danis told her the massage time is completed," according to the arrest report.

The woman got dressed and spoke briefly to the front desk attendant before leaving. The woman told police said she did not tell the staff what had happened because she did not feel comfortable talking about it.

She later called the police and the health department.

During his interview with the police, Delgado denied any wrongdoing and explained his process for massaging clients. He told the police he would provide them with a buccal swab to "prove his DNA would not be present in the areas the victim is alleging she was touched at."

It was the DNA sample that led to his arrest.

Delgado has been charged with battery and sexual misconduct in the practice of massage therapy.