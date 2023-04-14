Watch CBS News
Local News

Former gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum's trial set to start Monday

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

MIAMI - Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is scheduled to stand trial starting Monday on a series of criminal charges. 

A document filed Thursday after U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor held a pre-trial hearing said jury selection will start Monday and that attorneys should be prepared to give opening arguments. 

It also indicated the trial could last three weeks. 

Gilum, a former Tallahassee mayor, and a longtime adviser, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, were indicted last year on charges including wire fraud. 

The charges came after a lengthy federal investigation into corruption in city government and included allegations that political contributions were diverted to Gillum's personal use. What is known as a "superseding" indictment was issued Tuesday. 

But the document filed Thursday said that filing did not lead to a request for a continuance and that the trial will "proceed as scheduled." Gillum narrowly lost the 2018 gubernatorial race to Republican Ron DeSantis.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 9:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.