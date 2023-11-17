Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters home hospice care

Jimmy Carter celebrates 99th birthday Jimmy Carter celebrates 99th birthday 01:59

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at the Carters' home in Georgia, according to The Carter Center.

In May, The Carter Center shared that the former first lady, who is 96, has dementia, although it's unclear when the diagnosis was given.

Her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, has also been in hospice care at their home since February. He turned 99 last month.

"Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home," The Carter Center said in a statement Friday on behalf of Jason Carter, the Carters' grandson. "She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family. The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support."

This is a developing story and will be updated.