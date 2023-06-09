Former federal prosecutor David Weinstein weighs in on second indictment of former President Donald Trump

MIAMI - A former federal prosecutor in Miami has weighed on the second indictment against former President Donald Trump for his alleged mishandling of sensitive government documents after he left the White House.

The exact nature of the charges is not immediately clear. CBS News reports that three sources familiar with the case said the former president has been charged in a seven-count indictment involving the retention of national defense information, conspiracy, and obstruction.

Former federal prosecutor David Weinstein said one charge could have a "significant" impact on Trump's future.

"The thing that sticks out to me about the charge related to what's called the Espionage Act for the unlawful removal and possession of certain documents is that not so much the punishment attached to that count, but the fact that anyone convicted of that particular offense can no longer hold public office and so that's certainly significant," he said.

In three posts to his account on Truth Social, Trump said attorneys with the Justice Department informed him he was indicted over the "boxes hoax" and he has been called to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed the arraignment to CBS News.

Trump posted on the platform that he is innocent and called this a "DARK DAY for the United States of America."

Jim Trust, one of Trump's attorneys, said on CNN on Thursday that his client is innocent.

"He knows he's innocent. He knows this is garbage. He knows there's fundamental flaws with each one of the counts that they're apparently putting in this indictment and he knows that the whole process, starting from the archivist, was a corrupt and politicized one. So he's not shrinking from the fight," he said.

The decision to pursue an indictment of Trump is an unprecedented step, marking the first time the Justice Department has brought federal charges against a former president.