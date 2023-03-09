Former NFL offensive linemen Mike Pouncey signs one-day retirement deal with Dolphins

MIAMI - Former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Mike Pouncey admitted it's a little strange to be retired in your 30s but said coming back here at the dolphins training facility conjured up a ton of memories and he's excited about wearing an aqua jacket to represent the Dolphins at least one more time."

"I know this is two years past retirement but to say I'm retired as a Miami Dolphin is one of the greatest achievements of my life," Pouncey said.

Better late than never, former offensive lineman Mike Pouncey retired as a Dolphin Thursday after signing a one-day contract with the team that drafted him in the first round back in 2011.

He spent 7 seasons with Miami earning 3 pro bowl nods.

"I always said I was going to be a Dolphin for life and I meant that."

With his family and twin brother Maurkice in town, we saw a different side of Pouncey. A much lighter Pouncey who dropped 70 pounds.

"The process for us is to just stop eating like a lineman, stop eating all the carbs, stop eating 6-7 times a day. They ask all the time how do you guys eat. I say we eat like rabbits. Back when we were playing we ate like pigs," he said.

Leaner and more business savvy, Mike and his brother have gone from maulers on the line to entrepreneurs.

"We own a distillery down in Allapattah, it's five blocks outside of Wynwood. It's been doing really really well. The best part of what we're doing now is just a little piece of what we've done over our careers. Me and my brother own a bunch of real estate throughout Columbus, Ohio. We own a hotel. A bunch of different stuff we've got going on. Been very very successful outside of football. That was one of the things we wanted to be more than just an athlete.

The Pouncey brothers are hoping their post-football careers have a big impact on their kids.

"Instill on a day-to-day basis, not just to have money but to go to work. Have a schedule, have something to look further in life for. That's what we try to instill in our kids. They're blessed, they're spoiled, they get every damn present they want so more than anything you better bring home those straight A's."

One of the things that keep Mike busy is the little league football team he sponsors. It may be the closest he gets to the field these days. He says the tug-to-play is no longer there. It's hard enough transitioning to a fan on game day.

"I don't miss going to practice, I don't miss showing up to game day. It's too much anxiety. I'm telling my son now riding to football games I'm like "...why am I nervous?"

CBS4's Mike Cugno asked Pouncey if one day he would like to get back into NFL as a coach.

He said he definitely wants to do that, but for right now he's enjoying watching his son play football.

He said once he's done with high school he definitely would like to get into coaching.