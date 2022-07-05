HARRISBURG, Pa. – Former CBS4 News Anchor Robb Hanrahan has passed away. He was 60 years old.

Hanrahan anchored CBS4 News at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. with Maggie Rodriguez starting in 2003.

Hanrahan and the CBS4 News team won a National Edward R. Murrow Award for coverage of a shooting at Miami International Airport in 2006.

After leaving WFOR, Hanrahan spent more than 10 years anchoring the evening newscasts at the CBS affiliate in Harrisburg, CBS 21. He retired last year to focus on his health after surviving cardiac arrest in the summer of 2020.

His former station announced his death on Monday night, saying he passed away over the weekend. A cause of death was not announced.

He is survived by his wife, Stacey, who he met at WFOR, their son and his daughter.