Former BSO deputy standing trial, accused of being too rough with 15-year-old he arrested back in 2019

TAMARAC – Former BSO Deputy Chris Krickovich is seen on camera slamming 15-year-old Delucca Rolle's head into the ground twice before punching him in the head. This happened in Tamarac in April of 2019. Krickovich is on trial for battery. An expert witness testified it was excessive force.

"Was the force utilized by Deputy Krickovich during the punch, in your expert opinion, was that excessive?" asked Prosecutor Chris Killoran.

"Yes," asked expert witness Jeffrey Noble.

"Why is that?" Killoran asked.

"Again, he's in this position of giving up. It's a punch to the head where its likely there would be more serious injury. It is designed to incapacitate someone. It's not necessary and it's not reasonable," Noble said.

All this happened outside a McDonald's in Tamarac. Defense attorneys argued this was a hotspot for violence. That when kids got out of school they'd head to the plaza where fights would break out.

"Like some of the fights were kids were getting knocked out, teenagers were jumping on top of each other. There would be multiple teenagers jumping on one another," said BSO Deputy Daniel Park.

One after another, deputies who worked the area said the fights we're getting progressively worse and more frequent.

"It became chaotic, where the screaming, the yelling, the fights would get horrendous, they'd get pretty violent," said BSO Deputy Eric Blake.

Deputies also recounted getting attacked while trying to control the crowd. Defense attorneys argued Krickovich knew of the potential for violence from past incidents. Prosecutors say that's no excuse.

"Because incidents happened in the past you certainly don't have the right to use force on one of those kids simply because it happened in the past," Noble testified.

Trial resumes Friday morning. If convicted, Krickovich could face a year in prison.