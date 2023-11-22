Booker T. Washington band teacher accused of sex crimes with student

MIAMI -- A South Florida band instructor is facing charges after one of his former students claimed he engaged in sexual activity with him.

According to police, the former student, who is now 23, said in the fall of 2017, when he was a 17-year-old band student at Booker T. Washington High School, he was sexually battered by Morris Chaney, one of his band teachers.

He said Chaney, who was 41 years old at the time, gave him Calvin Klein underwear as a gift. He said Chaney later invited him to his home where he reportedly asked to see the underwear on him. That's when Chaney performed a sexual act, according to his arrest report.

In a second alleged incident, the former student said sometime later he was at Chaney's home and his teacher performed a sex act while they were watching a movie.

Chaney, 46, is facing several charges including unlawful sexual activity with a minor and offenses against a student by an authority figure.