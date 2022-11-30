Former 49ers say "it means a little bit more" when Dolphins take on their ex-team

MIAMI – The Dolphins are entering arguably their toughest stretch of the season – three road games against three teams with winning records.

It starts with the 49ers, who have maybe the best defense in the league.

Dolphins players told CBS4's Mike Cugno earlier Wednesday the thing that jumps out the most to them is how quickly they can swarm to the ball.

It'll test the Fins' high-powered offense and the players that know the 49ers best. The Dolphins have four players on offense who are former 49ers. Not to mention Mike McDaniel, who downplayed the reunion. His players did not.

Running back Raheem Mostert said, "It means a little bit more. Maybe he might not say it as much, but I know it does just because he worked with Kyle Shanahan all those years and he was able to do some unbelievable things."

Jeff Wilson Jr., who was trade from San Francisco to Miami at the trade deadline, added, "We get to play against our brothers again, obviously, on the other side. And it's not a practice anymore, where you have tag out or thud up. None of that. It's real live action. I'm excited and I can't wait for it."

The Dolphins will stay in California between their games against the 49ers and Chargers. Cugno asked QB Tua Tagovailoa what the benefits of a long road are, and he said it's not all about football. It's a chance for them to spend time together away from the field.

"We don't think it's necessary for that when we do get down time away from football. Guys stay in their room... let's get guys to go out let's do things with our guys. Whether that's a basketball game to go to, trying to find a box, trying to rent out a movie theater, trying to go watch a baseball game, whatever that may be," he said.

There was a glimmer of good news Wednesday as well. McDaniel left the door open for LT Terron Armstead to play Sunday, calling his status game-to-game.