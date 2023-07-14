For some South Florida farms, agritourism is matter of survival

MIAMI - A Redland resident issues a dire warning about Miami-Dade Commissioner Kionne McGhee's efforts to loosen regulations for farmers.

"You can end up paying to watch as Biscayne Bay totally dies as a result of this," shared Dr. Martin Motes, who owns and operates Motes Orchids in the Redland.

CBS News Miami's Joe Gorchow examined McGhee's proposal, speaking with those for and against it.

"I find that the climate here in Redland is so special," said Motes. "It's like a tropical mountain."

For decades, Motes has run his farm in the Redland.

"Grow orchids here that I never could grow in Miami that would die in Miami," said Motes.

He worries about the future of farming, serving on the county's agriculture board.

"We were surprised because we had no inkling," said Motes, referring to McGhee's recent push to amend county ordinances.

"This is an issue of fairness and equity," said McGhee, speaking to supporters at By Brothers in the Redland on Tuesday. "Local government regulation has strangled the farming industry in our South Dade for too long.

McGhee has yet to respond to our four requests to discuss it.

District 8 Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins worries about the proposal to undo a 2021 county ordinance limiting 18-wheeler parking in the Redland to two per five acres.

"Going to deregulate to allow for more commercial profitability for these AG land usage," said Higgins. "Grease, oil, and runoff from an unlimited number of trucks on unpaved agricultural land that will inevitably seep into our groundwater and eventually into Biscayne Bay."

Motes' son showed us photos, essentially illustrating Higgins' concerns, from a neighboring property weeks after the ordinance was in effect in July of 2021.

"Completely unpaved," said Bartholomew Motes, while pointing to his phone showing the drone pictures. "And then they started putting trucks in there, changing tires, doing oil changes."

"Spills of all kinds can contaminate the water supply," said the older Motes. "You can end up drinking that water. You can end up eating the fish that have been swimming in it."

On Friday morning, the county's Director of Regulatory and Economic Resources, Lourdes Gomez, fielded questions about McGhee's proposal at the Biscayne Bay Watershed Management Advisory Board. She explained the trucking parking issue before the law changed to curb it in 2021.

"What we were finding was that the vehicles were not just there to support the agricultural operations," said Gomez. "It was becoming a truck parking operation. A storage operation, like a logistics business you would find anywhere else."

Without the limit that's in place: "Assuming you can accommodate 30-40 vehicles in an acre, which is what we see, could potentially have 60, 80, 100 vehicles easily," added Gomez.

Another component of McGhee's proposed law change would exempt specific services within the agricultural district from having to get a certificate of use.

"We're trying to create jobs," said Daniela Guzman, who helps run her family business in the Redland. "Bring more customers to the area."

Guzman runs her family farm at By Brothers. Out in front of the farmland, we see attractions that connect the public with what they do.

"It's amazing they come here to explore," shared Guzman. "Agritourism is what allows us as farmers to get creative and innovate."

For some of these farms, it's a matter of survival. She believes changes would help struggling farmers by enhancing agritourism in Miami-Dade.

"Asking for, you know, permission to do, to do more to, to bring more activities to do festivals like pumpkin patch festivals," said Guzman.

CBS News Miami's Joe Gorchow asked Higgins, "Is there currently agritourism in Dade?"

"Yes, agritourism businesses are doing very, very well," said Higgins.

"Regulations are there for a reason to promote our agricultural industry, to promote the safety of our residents, and to protect their quality of life," added Higgins.

"No one here is against agritourism," emphasized Motes. "The problem lies in being used as a mask for event venues."

McGhee's proposal is far from the finish line. It still needs to go through a committee hearing in September before it reaches a final vote.