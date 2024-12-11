Floridians expected to set travel records over upcoming holidays

MIAMI - Whether it's a trip to see family or friends, or a winter getaway, Florida is expected to set a record when it comes to travel over the upcoming holiday period.

According to the American Automobile Association, 7.1 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more from home from Saturday, Dec. 21 to Wednesday, Jan. 1. That's 220,000 more than the previous record high which was set last year.

Nationwide, 119.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more, that's about 3 million more than last year. According to AAA, this narrowly surpasses the previous record set in 2019 by 64,000 travelers.

"Travelers should expect the roads, airports and cruise terminals to be more crowded than normal," said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "So, finalize your travel plans now and give yourself extra time to get to your destination. We also suggest travel insurance, which provides assistance in the event winter weather or something unexpected interferes with your plans."

Hitting the road

If you're planning to hit the road, you're not alone. In the state, more than 6.4 million people are forecast to take a road trip, according to AAA. That's 200,000 more Florida road trippers than last year.

AAA expects 2.5 million more people on the roads this year. Nationwide, an estimated 107 million will take a road trip, that's 2.5 million more than last year and just shy of the record of 108 million road travelers - set in 2019.

Nearly 90% of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations, making it the most popular way to travel.

"Many travelers, particularly families with young children, prefer the flexibility and lower cost that road trips provide," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Gas demand in December goes down as the weather gets colder, more people work remotely, and holiday shoppers purchase their gifts online versus in person."

Holiday gas prices should be about the same. During the last two weeks of 2023, Florida gas prices averaged $3.07 per gallon. Currently, drivers in the state are paying around $3.09 per gallon.

Nationwide, travel times could be up to 30% longer than normal. INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, expects drivers will experience the worst traffic delays the weekends before Christmas Day and New Year's Day. The holidays themselves are expected to have minimal congestion.

Best and worst times to be on the road, according to AAA. AAA

"With a near record number of auto travelers expected this holiday season, drivers should expect delays in and around major metro areas, with Sunday, December 22 expected to be the nation's worst day to travel," says Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX.

He said drivers should try to avoid traveling during peak commuting hours. Leave early in the morning or after the evening commute.

Taking flight

Nationally, AAA expects air travel to set a new record this holiday season. Nearly 7.9 million Americans are forecast to take at least one domestic flight. That number tops last year's record number of 7.5 million travelers. AAA booking data shows flights are 4% more expensive this holiday season compared to last year. The average domestic ticket is $830. International flights are 13% more expensive, averaging $1,630 a ticket.

The busiest days to fly will be the Friday and Sunday before and after Christmas.

Road trips and flights won't be the means of travel. Bus, train, and cruise travel this holiday season is forecast to be nearly 10% compared to last year, according to AAA which expects 4.47 million people will travel by other modes. That's the highest it's been in 20 years.

Cruise bookings out of domestic ports are up 37% compared to last holiday season, according to AAA. Cruising is popular this time of year, according to the auto club, as many families enjoy celebrating the holidays aboard a ship full of activities and food.