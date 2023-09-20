Florida's "Responsible Fatherhood" effort gears up

TALLAHASSEE - A state program targeting what Gov. Ron DeSantis called a "fatherhood crisis" in America is preparing to launch Oct. 1, with members of a House panel briefed Tuesday on the use of millions of dollars in grant money.

A 2022 law directed the Florida Department of Children and Families to contract for the creation of the "Responsible Fatherhood Initiative."

The House Children, Families & Seniors Subcommittee received information about the initiative, including one part involving the creation of a website to provide online resources for fathers and a "statewide awareness campaign" about the program. Also, money will go through three grant programs to provide such things as mentorship for at-risk male students and provide "responsible fatherhood" education programs.

Another part of the initiative will provide money to local organizations to hire what are known as "father-engagement" specialists.

People hired for those jobs, in part, will assist fathers in establishing "positive, stable relationships with their children," according to the department.