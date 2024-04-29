Florida's new six week abortion ban goes into effect Wednesday

Florida's new six week abortion ban goes into effect this week

Florida's new six week abortion ban goes into effect this week

Florida's new six week abortion ban goes into effect this week

MIAMI - Florida's new six week abortion ban will go into effect on Wednesday.

Right now, abortion is illegal after 15 weeks. There are exceptions for rape, incest, and human trafficking, For those, women would have to have proof, whether that be with a police report or restraining order.

Under the six week ban, there are fewer exceptions, including to save the mother's life or if there's a fetal abnormality.

This November, voters will have a chance to reverse the ban with a ballot measure that would enshrine the right to abortion in the state's Constitution. To pass, the amendment will need 60 percent approval.

Over the weekend, the "Yes on 4" campaign kicked off with a rally in Orlando.

"We can't let patients be under the risk that the government is putting them under right now. We need to get these politicians out of these health care decisions so that they can sit with patients and their doctors instead of their senator and their representatives," said Lauren Brenzel, campaign director for Floridians Protecting Freedom, which gathered the signatures to put the abortion question before voters.

Those against abortion were outside the rally voicing their opinion. Many said they would like to see a total abortion ban and they're hoping the November ballot measure opens the way for that.