Florida's minimum wage set to go to $12 an hour

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE - Florida's minimum wage will increase to $12 an hour on Sept. 30, as the state continues carrying out a constitutional amendment that eventually will lead to a $15 minimum wage.

Voters in 2020 approved the constitutional amendment, which was spearheaded by prominent Orlando lawyer John Morgan.

The minimum wage went to $10 an hour on Sept. 30, 2021, and $11 on Sept. 30, 2022. It is required to increase by $1 each year until it hits $15 an hour on Sept. 30, 2026. After that, it will increase based on inflation.

The minimum wage for tipped employees will go to $8.98 an hour this year, as employers can take what is known as a "tip credit" of $3.02, according to information on the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association website. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

First published on September 22, 2023 / 8:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

