Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida's jobless claims remain low

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - The number of first-time unemployment claims in Florida remained relatively low last week, after three months of the state having a 3.1 percent jobless rate.

The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday issued a report that said an estimated 5,080 claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended March 23, down from a revised count of 5,351 the previous week.

Since the start of December, Florida has averaged 5,741 new claims a week.

Nationally, the Department of Labor estimated that 210,000 first-time claims were filed last week, a decrease of 2,000 from the week that ended May 16.

The state Department of Commerce released a report last week that said the state's unemployment rate remained at 3.1 percent in February, with an estimated 345,000 Floridians qualified as unemployed.

Meanwhile, Kroger Fulfillment Network on Monday advised the state that 109 employees will be laid off on May 25 with the closing of a facility in Opa-locka. Almost all of the affected workers will be delivery drivers or people who oversee transportation operations.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 28, 2024 / 11:20 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.