Florida's first responders get fentanyl protections

TALLAHASSEE -- Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill aimed at reducing risks to first responders who come into contact with fentanyl and other drugs while on the job.

The bill (SB 718), in part, will make it a second-degree felony for people who possess fentanyl or similar narcotics that result in first responders suffering overdoses or serious injuries.

"So, this is nasty stuff, and you have situations where when law enforcement personnel are responding to these situations that fentanyl may be involved in, they really are putting themselves at risk," DeSantis said during a bill-signing event at the Seminole County Sheriff's Office Professional Development Center.

DeSantis also signed a bill (SB 66) that designates June 6 annually as "Revive Awareness Day."

The designation was supported by Victoria's Voice Foundation, which was established by Jackie and David Siegel after losing their 18-year-old daughter, Victoria, to an accidental drug overdose on June 6, 2015, in Windermere. Lawmakers passed the bills during the legislative session that ended March 8.