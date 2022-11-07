Florida's average gas price jumped 17 cents after sales tax "holiday" ends

MIAMI - With the expiration of the state's gas tax holiday last Tuesday, prices took a jump last week.

The state average increased 17 cents per gallon last week, rising from $3.29 on October 31st to $3.46 per gallon on Monday.

The price fluctuations varied by region.

In Tampa, filling stations were seen going from around $3.05 per gallon on Halloween to $3.35 by the end of the week.

In Miami-Dade, the average was 3.48 on Monday, Broward was a little cheaper at $3.46. The average in the Florida Keys was $3.65.

"With the reinstatement of Florida's gas tax, the state average gas price has rebounded to its highest level since September 10th," said AAA spokesma Mark Jenkins. "Last week's 17 cent jump amounts to about $2.55 more to fill an average-size tank of gas. Florida's state average now sits at $1.43 per gallon less than what drivers paid in mid-June. That has drivers paying $21 less for a full tank than they did in the early summer."

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.63), Gainesville ($3.60), Naples ($3.53)

Least expensive metro markets - Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.29), Pensacola ($3.30), Panama City ($3.33)

Florida Gas Price Overview

Monday's Avg. Price - $3.46 per gallon

Cost for a Full Tank - About $52 (15 gallons)

2022 High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)

2021 High - $3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021)

All-Time Record High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)