Florida woman won million dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE - A Florida woman won a million-dollar prize playing the Florida Lottery's $5,000,000 CASHWORD scratch-off game.

Anita Ervin, of Tallahassee, chose to receive her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.

Ervin bought her winning ticket at the Fair Price Food Store on East Paul Russell Road in Tallahassee. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 game has more than $239.6 million in total cash prizes. There are more than 5.4 million winning tickets. The overall odds of winning a prize are about 1-in-2.91.

