Florida woman won $2 million dollar top prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE - A Florida woman won a two-million-dollar top prize playing the Florida Lottery's GOLD RUSH DOUBLER scratch-off game.

Pamela Funk, 67, of Old Town, chose to receive her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,370,000.

Funk bought her winning ticket at Old Town Shell on Southeast US Highway 19 in Old Town. The store will receive a $4,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $10 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER game has more than $261 million in total cash prizes. The overall odds of winning a prize are about 1-in-3.45.

Scratch-off games are an important part of the Florida Lottery's games, they accounted for nearly 75% of last year's ticket sales.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.