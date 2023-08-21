Florida woman struck by lightning before attending Beyonce concert

DAYTONA BEACH-MELBOURNE -- A Florida woman was struck by lightning right before she was due to attend a Beyonce's show and is lucky to be alive.

Rebecca Soto was walking her dog shortly before she should have left for a concert when she was struck by lightning.

Lauro and Rebecca Soto, along with their trusty companion Drake, live a sweet life in the Lake Nona area.

On Tuesday, Rebecca spent the first part of her evening getting ready for the concert.

"My wife was painting her nails and trying on outfits for a Beyoncé concert that she was going to attend with some friends the next day." said Rebecca's husband, Lauro Soto.

According to her husband, Rebecca and their dog walked outside for a quick bathroom break. Lauro says out of nowhere he heard a burst of thunder.

"I have never heard such a loud boom in my life. You race outside and your wife is on the sidewalk? Yes, she was lying face down. She looked completely limp." said Lauro Soto "As soon as I flipped her over my first thought was that she was dead."

"A couple of bystanders came by who were running bikes or just walking by saw the frantic scene that was happening stopped and were able to help me." Lauro continued.

Rebecca was taken to a hospital where she got the medical help that saved her life.

"It's remarkable actually thinking back to Tuesday night to where we are now. I never thought that it would be smiling and laughing with my wife." said Lauro Soto.

Rebecca's husband says she's able to walk and talk but it will take a while before they know the full extent of her injuries.