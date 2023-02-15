Florida woman in Lee County won $126M in last October's Mega Millions drawing, lottery officials say

NAPLES, Fla. -- A southwest Florida woman in Lee County won a slice of the huge $494 million jackpot that was up for grabs in last October's Mega Millions drawing, lottery officials said Wednesday.

According to a written statement by the Florida Lottery, Pamela Baker, 44, of Bonita Springs, opted to take a lump sum payment of $126 million.

The winning numbers in the Oct. 14, 2022 drawing were 09 - 22 - 26 - 41 - 44 and the Mega Ball was 19.

The jackpot-winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven, located at 2980 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers, according to the lottery statement.

The retailer received a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the jackpot-winning ticket, officials said.