Florida woman giving sewing tutorial for TikTok catches car crash on camera

NORTH PORT FLORIDA -- It may have been the most excitement ever seen in a Florida TikTok sewing class.

Jen Wesner is a sewing blogger who was recording an instructional video on TikTok when someone crashed her session, literally.

A video shows things falling off the walls of Wesner's home after the impact.

Shortly after the crash, Wesner is seen walking to the door of the car.

Wesner said she only the airbags inside the car.

Later on Wesner discovered the driver's condition was okay and that they worked for a food delivery service.

The car ran a stop sign then hit a drainage ditch that sent it airborne. It landed about 4 feet from the house. The ditch saved the day.

"One of the cops said if that had been less of an incline she would have hit the house." said Wesner.

Northport police couldn't say if she was ticketed but a driving school asked to use the video as an example of an epic fail.

Wesner says the driver apologized again and again for landing in her yard.