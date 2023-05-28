Florida woman facing charges after allegedly driving SUV into crowd of people, water
VOLUSIA COUNTY -- A reminder of why you should never drive under the influence.
A woman is now facing serious charges after allegedly plowing her SUV into a crowd of people and then driving into the water at the beach on Saturday.
Witnesses reported that she narrowly missed hitting a child.
The woman is charged with DUI, reckless driving, and failure to obey a traffic control device.
The incident took place at Smyrna Dunes Park.
Deputies believe the 26-year-old was intoxicated at the time of the accident. She underwent a breathalyzer test and was subsequently arrested.
