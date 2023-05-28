Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida woman facing charges after allegedly driving SUV into crowd of people, water

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

VOLUSIA COUNTY -- A reminder of why you should never drive under the influence.

A woman is now facing serious charges after allegedly plowing her SUV into a crowd of people and then driving into the water at the beach on Saturday.

Witnesses reported that she narrowly missed hitting a child.

The woman is charged with DUI, reckless driving, and failure to obey a traffic control device.

The incident took place at Smyrna Dunes Park.

Deputies believe the 26-year-old was intoxicated at the time of the accident. She underwent a breathalyzer test and was subsequently arrested.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 28, 2023 / 9:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.