Florida woman facing charges after allegedly driving SUV into crowd of people, water

VOLUSIA COUNTY -- A reminder of why you should never drive under the influence.

A woman is now facing serious charges after allegedly plowing her SUV into a crowd of people and then driving into the water at the beach on Saturday.

Witnesses reported that she narrowly missed hitting a child.

The woman is charged with DUI, reckless driving, and failure to obey a traffic control device.

The incident took place at Smyrna Dunes Park.

Deputies believe the 26-year-old was intoxicated at the time of the accident. She underwent a breathalyzer test and was subsequently arrested.