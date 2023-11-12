Florida woman devastated after her 400-pound pig confiscated, officers concerned about pigs health

Florida woman in tears after her 400-pound pig confiscated

FLORIDA -- A woman is devastated after her 400-pound pet pig has been confiscated in Florida.

Officials say they had to take it away from the owner because it's severely obese and needs veterinarian care.

"I don't know what else to say about that. They took pork chop away from me." said pig owner Kelly Jacobson.

Her pork chop, estimated at 400 pounds, was led away not easily by the animal care and control Thursday night during an eviction in Northwood village.

Officers concerned about the animal's weight and overall health are now looking to gain custody.

"And I fought a lot of people for a long time to keep him and people are taking him away from me," said Jacobson.

And it does appear that this is not the first time.

"It was quite a distraction. I do know that they heard it across the street squealing." Jacobson continued.

Surprised is one way to describe reactions in the neighborhood to an animal many are not used to seeing.

Annette Wrubleski runs a pig sanctuary called Laughing Pig about two and a half hours away in central Florida.

She says pigs like pork chop can be helped.

"It's going to be a long process so if he can't walk and he can't, he doesn't have that activity level to exercise, but it will come in time," said Wrubleski.