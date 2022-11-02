Florida voters facing confusion over who is allowed to vote

MIAMI - The November elections are just days away and in Florida, voters are facing some confusion over who is allowed to vote.

The state arrested nearly two dozen former felons this summer, charging them with voter fraud.

Cristian Benavides spoke with one of the accused, who appeared in court this morning.

Ronald Miller faced a Florida judge asking her to dismiss all charges.

The Florida resident was arrested in August, accused of voter fraud.

"I opened up the door and assault rifles were looking down my head - come out - come out for what?" he said.

"What did they tell you when they arrested you? They don't know.// 0467 @346 he said they got you for voter fraud - i voted but didn't fraud. I did everything by the book

Miller registered to vote after being approached by a canvasser at a grocery store.

He received a registration card in the mail and voted in 2020.

But because he's a convicted murderer, he was not actually eligible.

He was arrested days after state police showed up at his Miami home and flagged the violation.

"Did you also vote in that election?"

"Yes, I'm a law-abiding citizen, you know what I mean? I don't make any trouble. I changed my life," Miller said.

The arrest came after governor Ron DeSantis launched a crackdown on voter fraud.

"He was issued a voter registration card so he voted. It's as simple as that. My opinion is that state officials want to have a chilling effect on people who were going to vote," said attorney Robert Barrar.

Miller is among 20 former felons arrested in the Florida crackdown. Police body-cam footage captured confusion on both sides.

At least one case has already been dismissed.

And Miller is hoping for the same at his next hearing in December.

His question for the court - was why he was given permission to vote, and why he was being blamed for that mistake.