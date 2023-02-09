Watch CBS News
Florida US Rep. Matt Gaetz introduces resolution to end Ukraine aid

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Florida US Representative Matt Gaetz introduced a resolution to end military and economic aid to Ukraine.

That measure now has the backing of at least 10 Republicans in the House of Representatives.

The measure is not likely to get much support from either party.

The resolution wouldn't end the aid, just express a desire to do so.

It would also urge both sides to find a peaceful resolution.

The US has sent more than $110 billion worth of support to Ukraine.  

First published on February 9, 2023 / 5:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

