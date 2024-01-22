Florida tops 93,000 COVID-19 deaths

TALLAHASSEE - Florida has topped 93,000 resident deaths linked to COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Health website on Monday showed 93,224 reported resident deaths since the pandemic started in 2020.

The state had a reported 23,344 deaths in 2020 and 39,866 deaths in 2021. In 2022, there were 21,282 reported deaths, and in 2023 there were 8,403 deaths. So far this year there have been 329 deaths.

This year's totals included a reported 28 deaths in Palm Beach County and 27 in Miami-Dade County. In 2023, Miami-Dade had a reported 800 deaths, while Palm Beach had the second-highest total at 604, according to the data.