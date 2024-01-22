Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida tops 93,000 COVID-19 deaths

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - Florida has topped 93,000 resident deaths linked to COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Health website on Monday showed 93,224 reported resident deaths since the pandemic started in 2020.

The state had a reported 23,344 deaths in 2020 and 39,866 deaths in 2021. In 2022, there were 21,282 reported deaths, and in 2023 there were 8,403 deaths. So far this year there have been 329 deaths.

This year's totals included a reported 28 deaths in Palm Beach County and 27 in Miami-Dade County. In 2023, Miami-Dade had a reported 800 deaths, while Palm Beach had the second-highest total at 604, according to the data.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 22, 2024 / 12:55 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.