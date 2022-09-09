Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida tops 80,000 COVID-19 deaths

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE – Passing another grim milestone, more than 80,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020.

The state Department of Health released a report Friday that said at least 80,386 residents had died of COVID-19 as of Thursday.

That total was up from 79,573 in a report released Aug. 26 and up from 78,559 in a report released Aug. 12.

Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

The new report also showed a continued slowing in reported COVID-19 cases.

Florida had 28,791 newly reported cases last week, after totaling 38,956 the previous week.

As a comparison, it had 78,215 new cases during the week that started July 8 and 76,012 new cases during the week that started July 15, according to the report.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 9, 2022 / 8:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.