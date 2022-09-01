Florida teen battling brain-eating amoeba to be transferred to world-class rehab center in Chicago

CHICAGO – A 13-year-old boy with a rare brain disease will be brought to Chicago from Florida.

Caleb Zieglebauer will check into the world-class rehabilitation center Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.

He has been fighting a brain-eating amoeba.

Caleb visited a beach in Port Charlotte, Florida on July 1 and began complaining to his parents about a headache. Soon after, they noticed he had a fever.

Caleb was then taken to a hospital by his family, where he has been since. Air ambulance company Jet ICU will transport Caleb and his family from Tampa, Florida to Chicago.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover medical costs. So far, more than $64,000 has been raised.