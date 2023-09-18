Florida teen allegedly kills mother, attempts to shoot older brother in front of deputies

Florida teen,14, allegedly kills mother, attempts to shoot older brother in front of deputies

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY -- A Florida teenager is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his mother, and wounded her boyfriend.

Police say the incident happened at a home in Riverview, a neighborhood about 16 miles east of Tampa.

Officials say, a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother and shot her boyfriend 5 times.

Police say the boy attempted to shoot his older brother when deputies arrived.

After 16 minutes of negotiations and the use of a 40 millimeter launcher projectile, a less lethal form of gaining compliance, Hillsborough County Sheriff says the teen was taken into custody.

The mother's boyfriend was taken to Tampa General and is listed in critical condition and is sedated.

The older brother was not hurt.

Reports say the mother and boyfriend were arguing before the teen allegedly opened fire.

"The scene behind me is one that nightmares are made of." said Sheriff Chad Chronister with Hillsborough County.