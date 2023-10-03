Florida Supreme Court to hear arguments in recreational marijuana initiative

TALLAHASSEE - The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments on November 8th about a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana by people ages 21 and older.

The Smart & Safe Florida political committee, which is leading the initiative, needs the Supreme Court to sign off on the proposed ballot wording before the measure can go before voters in November 2024.

The proposal has drawn opposition from Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The Supreme Court reviews ballot initiatives to make sure they are not confusing to voters and address single subjects. The Smart & Safe Florida committee, which is backed by Trulieve, the state's largest medical marijuana operator, has submitted enough valid petition signatures to get on the ballot.

The proposed ballot summary, in part, says the measure would allow "adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories" for non-medical consumption.