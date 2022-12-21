Watch CBS News
Florida Supreme Court slate arguments on FPL rates

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE - The state Supreme Court on Wednesday scheduled arguments on Feb. 8 in challenges to a decision by regulators to approve base-rate increases for Florida Power & Light. 

Groups filed two challenges at the Supreme Court after the state Public Service Commission in October 2021 unanimously approved a settlement that allows FPL to raise electric rates over four years. 

FPL reached the settlement with the state Office of Public Counsel and several organizations that took part in the case. 

The Office of Public Counsel represents consumers in utility issues. 

One of the challenges was filed by the group Floridians Against Increased Rates, while the other challenge was filed by the groups Florida Rising, the Environmental Confederation of Southwest Florida, and the League of United Latin American Citizens of Florida.  

